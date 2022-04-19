WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his social media channels Monday to comment on the 18-year anniversary of his brutal street fight against Randy Orton at the 2004 Backlash pay-per-view.

Foley referred to the match as “the best match of my career” while expressing how Orton earned his respect during the brutal bout.

18 YEAR AGO TODAY. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again—THIS was the best match of my career. I can’t emphasize enough how proud I was of this match and how much respect I have for Randy Orton as a worker and as a person. Backlash 2004 was truly a night to remember.

As seen below, Orton took to Twitter to reciprocate Foley’s gesture.

On this week’s RAW, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle lost to Street Profits in a non-title match. RK-Bro will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

