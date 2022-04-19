WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James believes RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is “the best TV wrestler in the world.”

James was live tweeting during Monday’s RAW, which saw Orton and Riddle losing to Street Profits in a non-title match.

If you don’t think @RandyOrton is the best tv wrestler in the world, YOURE WRONG 😑 #WWERaw

The likes of Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, veteran wrestler The Blue Meanie and The Bollywood Boyz agreed with James’ take, as seen below. Several fans brought up names such as Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson while disagreeing with James.

Randy Orton has yet to respond to Rogg Dogg’s praise. Orton & Riddle will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

If you don’t think @RandyOrton is the best tv wrestler in the world, YOURE WRONG 😑 #WWERaw — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) April 19, 2022

@RandyOrton literally talking/teaching these guys during the match. On the job training! #WWERaw Great break spot! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) April 19, 2022

Seriously — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 19, 2022

Amen. — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 19, 2022

Not just TV. Anywhere. — Studdz of Bollywood (@BollywoodBoyz) April 19, 2022

Agreed! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 19, 2022

Don’t disagree @CodyRhodes is a hot ticket item, definitely the most buzz but that’s not what I’m talking about — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) April 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]