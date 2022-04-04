The cut on AJ Styles’ face as he was heading to the ring at WrestleMania 38 was caused when he hit the WWE WrestleMania 38 stage.

Styles made his way to the ring for his WWE WrestleMania 38 bout sporting a noticeable gash on his upper right cheek. This cut was the result of Styles bumping his head on the star-shaped entranceway, as captured on video by Wrestling Inc.

Styles would go on to have a lengthy contest with Edge, largely unbothered by the cut. The Phenomenal One ultimately came up short due to interference from Damian Priest, bringing his WrestleMania record to 4-3.

You can see footage from Styles’ entrance injury below:

I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕#wrestlemania #AJStyles 📹 @NYCDemonD1va pic.twitter.com/F9xvuGsH5f — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 4, 2022

AJ Styles’ face is bleeding as he is walking to the ring tonight to face Edge. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f3pSqlwz63 — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) April 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts