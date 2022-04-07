WWE Superstar Rick Boogs has undergone successful surgery this week to repair his quad tear according to PWInsider.com.

The surgery took place earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama, and he is set to return home this weekend in order to start his rehabilitation process. At the moment, an official timescale is not known for the injury. However, depending on the severity, it is expected he will be out of action for 6-12 months.

Rick Boogs sustained the injury during the opening match of Saturday’s WrestleMania 38. He was attempting to squat both The Usos and hit a Fireman’s Carry during the match when the injury occurred. Boogs then rolled out of the ring and wasn’t involved for the rest of the encounter, which was reportedly cut short.

Shinsuke Nakamura finished the match on his own against The Usos. In the end, the champions were able to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After the bout, doctors could be seen carrying Boogs to the back, as he was unable to walk.

Following the injury, Boogs provided an update for his fans sharing a post on Instagram where he wrote a statement to the WWE Universe, promising to return better, and stronger.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET,” he wrote.

Rick Boogs has yet to officially comment on his surgery.

