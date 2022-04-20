AEW’s Ricky Starks is not expressing any reservations about the growing size of the company’s talent roster. He simply views it as another hurdle in his career for him to overcome.

“I like the challenge because I think I can have chemistry with anybody I wrestle,” Starks told Forbes. “And so I think it’s cool to have such a big mix of talent that we have on our roster. I don’t concern myself with that [adding wrestlers] because the people that they bring in, those people can’t do exactly what I can. They don’t bring to the table exactly what Ricky Starks can bring to the table.”

Ricky Starks’ rise up the ranks in AEW nearly came to a tragic end nearly one year ago. He suffered a broken neck during a match. Starks recovered physically, but he admits his road to recovery goes beyond that and is still ongoing.

“These are things that people don’t tell you about when it comes to injuries,” Starks explained. “There’s a mental aspect to it, there a mental period where you really have to do some reshuffling of the thoughts and ideas and the version of yourself to really overcome it,” Starks said. “There’s some bad days and there’s some good days.”

Ricky Starks has been regularly featured recently on AEW’s television programs. Starks and his Team Taz stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs have had a series of encounters with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on Dynamite and Rampage.

Starks and Hobbs teamed up on the April 13 episode of Dynamite in Starks’ hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. They won a tag team match over Lee and Strickland.

