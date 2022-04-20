During the latest episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast with Road Dogg Brian James, the former WWE superstar spoke about the Montreal Screwjob. The infamous night in Montreal involving Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Vince McMahon would change the wrestling business forever.

Road Dogg revealed what had happened that day from his perspective.

“When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or a pay per view day, you kind of just stick to your match, and at this point, that’s what I did,” James said. “I wasn’t watching the show at the time, probably should’ve been, but I didn’t see what happened and all of sudden everybody was running to the monitors to try and find out what was going down.

“What I remember that night the most was two things, one, the loogie that Bret spit on Vince McMahon. Like holy mackerel man, that was disgusting but what a shot, what an aim. I remember staying late at the building and Vince coming out of the locker room with a big red and purple eyeball and from what I understand he let Bret swing on him, I don’t doubt that one bit because that’s the type of man Vince is.

“I’m still not 100% sure it was all real and that’s just me being honest with you, I know I’m cynical because I’m a wrestler and I’m one of the boys and I think everything’s a work.”

Although Road Dogg isn’t the only person to say the Montreal Screwjob was a work, it does seem very unlikely as after 25 years nobody involved in the situation has said so.

“That nobodies cracked, nobodies spoke, nobodies sang,” James said, regarding no talent cracking over what really happened the night of the Montreal Screwjob. “I’m not 100% sure either way and I am cynical because I’ve been in this industry for a long time so it just makes me wonder. They went all out if it was a work because he let Bret punch him right in the face.”

