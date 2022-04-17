In a new interview with TMZ Sports, pro football star and the host of WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski, sat down to talk about a potential return to wrestling. If he had the choice all to himself, Gronk explained that he would prefer to start out with a tag team run in WWE.

“It would definitely be a tag team match, no doubt about that. I just love the tag team aspect of everything, you know?” Gronk said. “It’s my first time so I really wouldn’t want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match, I’ll be able to get help. And then grow into that role, maybe do a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams. You know, my tag team partner can help me out with some moves and all that good stuff.”

But who is a dream opponent for the popular athlete? It should be no surprise that he picked someone with such a legendary career behind him: The Rock, Dwayne Johnson.

“Who would it be versus? I’m getting put on the spot. You know, it would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner. It would be cool to get a People’s Elbow but it would also be cool to have him on my squad.”

Rob Gronkowski also commented on who he wants to avoid in the ring, and he made it clear that the giants that are larger than him are intimidating.

“I love the old school guys. I wouldn’t want to go against The Big Show or The Undertaker, they’re too massive, dude. Too massive, they’re 6″11. I don’t like when I go against guys bigger than me. I like to be the biggest guy.”

Gronkowski signed with WWE in March 2020 to a multi-event contract and was expected to work a match at SummerSlam in August. Due to the pandemic and Gronk returning to the world of professional football, the match never came together as originally planned. He was released from his contract at that time.

