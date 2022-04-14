As seen below, the TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, along with Dan Lambert and Ethan Page, appeared during a backstage segment on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The trio continued their verbal assault on Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara before bringing up this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts event.

Lambert questioned why Tay never got the mixed tag team match she had previously brought up. But instead, Scorpio will look to add to his winning streak by giving Sammy one more shot at the TNT Championship this Saturday.

It was also announced tonight that the current Undisputed ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, will defend his title at Saturday’s show. He will face longtime ROH talent, Dalton Castle, in a one-on-one bout with the gold on the line.

You can see the full card for Saturday’s Battle of the Belts below:

*AEW Women’s Championship

Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

* AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

* ROH World Championship

Dalton Castle vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

You can see the segment from AEW Dynamite below:

"The only thing getting bigger in Texas, is my Winning Streak". – TNT Champion @scorpiosky Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/rHMdXM1sFt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]