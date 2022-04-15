The former Rok-C took to Twitter today to hype her WWE in-ring debut as a major “level up” for her career.

As noted, Tuesday’s WWE NXT Level Up tapings saw the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion debut her new ring name – Roxanne Perez. She wrestled Sloane Jacobs (fka Notorious Mimi) for her in-ring debut, which is Jacobs’ second match with the company.

In an update, WWE officially announced Perez vs. Jacobs for this week’s NXT Level Up episode, and Perez responded with a look at how she made her pro wrestling debut in April 2016, and is now making her WWE debut in April 2022.

“4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh? [heart emoji] Don’t miss out tomorrow night after Friday Night Smackdown on Peacock!! @wwe @wwenxt You don’t wanna miss it!,” she wrote.

The 20 year old Perez previously trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling promotion/school. The ROW Twitter account also touted Perez and her WWE debut, writing, “@roxanne_wwe making her WWE debut this Friday [hands raised emoji]”

Perez vs. Jacobs will open Friday’s NXT Level Up episode at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE has also announced Damon Kemp vs. Troy Donovan for the show, along with Kiana James vs. Tatum Paxley, which will be the main event.

You can click here for full spoilers and some photos from Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings, and you can click here for some background information on the newcomers featured on this week’s episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the tweets from Perez and ROW below:

