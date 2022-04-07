The newly-minted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is nowhere near the end of his run with the title. That’s how at least one online sportsbook is viewing the situation.

BetOnline released odds for Roman Reigns still being the WWE Champion or Universal Champion at the end of 2022. Reigns is favored to still be holding a top singles title in WWE at the end of the year at -150 (2/3) odds. His odds of not holding a top title in WWE at year’s end is +110 (11/10).

Roman Reigns unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of the Night 2 card to take the WWE Championship.

WWE has referred to Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the company’s website still lists the championships separately, with Reigns currently holding both.

Roman Reigns appeared on Monday’s episode of RAW but did not reveal what is next for himself or the championship picture. WWE is teasing the emergence of Reigns’ next challenger on Friday’s SmackDown.

The establishment of a single, unified champion in WWE is not expected to be permanent. It was reported last month that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the television networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since the Payback pay-per-view in August 2020. Reigns dethroned Bray Wyatt when he won a 3-way match that also included Braun Strowman. Since then, Reigns has successfully defended the title against Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Goldberg, among others.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts