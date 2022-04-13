As noted earlier, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos wrestled a six-man dark match after this week’s RAW went off the air.

A video has surfaced on social media showing The Tribal Chief ripping apart a Cody Rhodes fan sign. As seen below, Reigns handed over the torn up sign to Jey Uso, who proceeded to throw it back to the fan.

Fans on social media believe Reigns’ actions could be the start of his future feud with The American Nightmare. In an appearance on WWE’s The Bump last week, Rhodes lavished praise on Reigns for staying on top of the food chain since Rhodes departed from WWE in 2016.

“I think it’s a feather in the cap of what Roman Reigns is doing,” Rhodes said. “When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top, and I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproducts of being on top, some of the pushback that a new face and a new individual (experiences). But the thing that makes a new champion in any company, in anything, is consistency.

“And when he said ‘Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me,’ and whether they’re supposed to boo, cheer, whatever that might be, they acknowledged him. You want to know a term that’s often really overused in what we do? It’s ‘over.’ ‘Oh, this guy is so over. She’s so over.’ No, over is years and years and years of work where fans follow you.”

Rhodes noted how Reigns had “truly gotten over” via consistency and hard work.

“He has truly gotten over, via consistency and via hard work,” Rhodes said of Reigns. “And what he has going now with Paul Heyman and the Usos, it’s an intimidating presence.

“There’s a match out there that is likely ‘the’ match that exists out there. But before the matches, you have to cross paths in some capacity, and we haven’t yet. And I look forward to that because consistency did it. It pulled the wagon, it’s still pulling the wagon. And I do, to a degree, know what it feels like. And again, I look forward to that interaction. It’s a good one to have on the list. That could be the list itself.”

You can watch a video of Roman Reigns ripping up the Cody Rhodes fan sign below.

Roman just ripped up a sign that said "CODY" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fh0wAKjzjK — DK (@ItsWildBoy) April 12, 2022

