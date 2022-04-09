The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair via count-out.

After the bell rings, Charlotte ducks under the middle rope and starts to pander to the crowd.

Finally, they lock up. The ref breaks it up, to which Charlotte hits Ronda in the stomach with a big boot. Charlotte picks Ronda up and puts her in the corner and hits two chops to the chest. Charlotte goes for the 3rd, but Ronda grabs her and hits a judo flip, then a kick, hypes up, and hits Charlotte with a barrage of punches until Charlotte ducks underneath the middle rope.

Charlotte tries to clothesline Ronda, but she ducks and kicks Charlotte in the gut. Again, she rolls out underneath the bottom rope. Charlotte walks around the ring and engages with the crowd. She fakes getting back in the ring a few times. Finally, she gets in, grabs Ronda by her head, and drops her neck first into the top rope from the outside.

Charlotte goes for another kick, but it’s blocked and she’s hit with a powerslam for a 2 count. As Ronda walks toward her, Charlotte throws her face-first into the bottom turnbuckle.

The finish comes when Charlotte attempts the Figure 8 and Ronda reverses it into an ankle lock, which Charlotte breaks by getting to the rope. She rolls under the ring and grabs her title. She walks out of the match and gives Ronda the count-out victory.

After the match, Charlotte attacks Ronda with her back turned and knocks her down. Charlotte taunts Ronda by putting the SmackDown Women’s belt in her face. Ronda proceeds to grab Charlotte’s arm and put her in Piper’s Pit, then the armbar, which Charlotte immediately taps out to. Charlotte tapping out sends the crowd home happy.

As noted, Charlotte will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash.

