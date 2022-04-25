WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently spoke to the Wives Of Wrestling podcast about her return to WWE. The former Raw Women’s Champion made her comeback at the 2022 Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match, but she admitted the fan reaction was a surprise.

“I guess the feedback I get is a live audience,” Ronda said. “There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’

“And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”

When Ronda Rousey appeared as a surprise at the Royal Rumble, she received a raucous reaction from the WWE Universe. The fans got behind her with a big pop, but she admitted to being too guarded to enjoy that moment. Ronda also does not believe that looking online prior to that moment would have given her a different thought process beforehand.

“I was almost like too guarded to let them make me happy in that moment, you know what I mean? But I don’t know if I’d have thought otherwise by looking at comments or anything else,” she said. “Whatever the live audience is leaving you with, is what I am assuming people feel like in general. Because, yeah, like the internet is not a good example.”

