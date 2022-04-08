Sami Zayn has stated that his WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville is “as good as it gets” and one of his “all time favorites.”

Zayn shared his thoughts on the Knoxville match Thursday via Twitter.

My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of. I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them. Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

Knoxville responded to Zayn’s sentiments via Instagram:

I hate to say anything nice so I won’t. So suck it Sami!!

Knoxville defeated Zayn in an Anything Goes Match that featured cameos from Party Boy and Wee Man, his Jackass co-stars. Knoxville would pin Zayn after trapping The Great Liberator in a giant mousetrap.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville’s feud began in the lead-up to the 2022 Royal Rumble. Knoxville qualified for the 30-man battle royal by throwing Zayn over the top rope on SmackDown. Zayn then eliminated Knoxville from the Rumble match. Thereafter, Knoxville cost Zayn the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet, which led to their match at WrestleMania 38. You can see Zayn’s Twitter post below.

