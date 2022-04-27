Earlier this week, Evan Fox of The Pat McAfee Show shared a video clip of an animated Michael Cole and Pat McAfee during the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville match at WrestleMania 38.

The video contains a picture-in-picture showing Wee Man (Jason Acuña) of Jackass beating up on Zayn, with Cole and McAfee calling the action live.

The video has since gone viral, receiving over 520,000 views.

On Tuesday, Zayn took to Twitter to react to the video, mentioning how Cole told him he had never had as much fun calling a match through his 25 years in the wrestling business.

I love this video.

One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most fun he’s had calling a match.

He & Pat added so much.

What a party.

As seen below, McAfee admitted he and Cole were lucky to be a part of the incredible Mania moment.

Earlier this month, Sami Zayn stated that his match against Knoxville was “as good as it gets” and will go down as one of his “all time favorites.”

“My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites,” Zayn wrote.” Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of. I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them. Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.”

