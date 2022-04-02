Following ROH Supercard of Honor, newly signed AEW and ROH wrestler Samoa Joe spoke about his debut at the show. The former WWE superstar also spoke about his most recent release from WWE and what his reaction was when he heard the news.

Samoa Joe revealed that at the time his focus was more on his friend Triple H’s health, who was dealing with a cardiac event at the time that ultimately caused him to retire from wrestling, and wasn’t as worried about being let go again.

“My going back to WWE was majorly because of the people I worked with and relationships I built in the company, mainly two people in Triple H and William Regal,” Joe stated. “As Triple H, dealing with his situation which I obviously knew about and was way more concerned about than my employment, Regal and his departure, I knew the writing was on the wall for me. Which is fine, we were a big collective team and a big collective think tank within the company and we went a different way.

“As far as the release, it’s an up and down process for a lot of people, for me it’s freed me up to pursue a lot of projects that I’ve wanted to work on. It freed me up to start talking with Tony and the future with what he wanted to do and I was very surprised that it matched up.”

Full ROH Supercard of Honor results are here. You can watch the full scrum below.

