Sasha Banks recently spoke with Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast about wanting a female star to be the standard of WWE.

The Boss believes nowadays people view the likes of John Cena and The Rock in that spot. However, Sasha is hoping to add a female name to that.

“I grew up watching John Cena, but he wasn’t my absolute favorite wrestler. Eddie Guerrero was my number one wrestler,” she said. “But John Cena is just the standard that we look at as a WWE Superstar, he’s just someone that we need to surpass. So when I look at John Cena, that is a standard. You have John Cena, you have The Rock, and it’s like, where’s the woman’s name next to it?”

Sasha Banks has had opportunities outside of the wrestling world, with her role on The Mandalorian. She is hoping to do more in the future, but that will come at a price. That’s because she admits that it will be either wrestling or Hollywood, as she needs to choose one or the other.

“Yes I am,” she said about breaking out and doing more. “It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule. I mean, when I shot The Mandalorian last year it went from doing TV, doing live events, and then just getting on a plane and going to L.A. Shooting all week, getting on a red-eye, going back to TV, putting my hair in, taking my hair out, for three months. It was just wild. So if I am going to take over the world, I’ve got to choose one or the other.

“That’s the hard part to think of because wrestling has been my life, my whole life. So, when that time and that opportunity comes, I really have to sit back and think, ‘well, what’s next? Is it full-time Hollywood, is it full time doing something else that I have passions about, or is it still being here and changing the game and leaving a legacy?’”

Banks continued to talk about her desire to leave a legacy within the wrestling business making it clear that she believes that what she has already done has been Hall Of Fame-worthy.

“I feel like I’ve already done that,” she says about leaving a legacy. “I feel like I am already a Hall Of Famer, I feel like I’ve done it all. So, what is that last legacy piece that I can leave here? I am still searching for that.”

