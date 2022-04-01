WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman announced that he tore his bicep during his match at GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak in February and will be needing surgery.

He announced his bicep injury on Thursday night after his match with Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 event in Dallas, Texas. Results of the event are available here.

Sean Waltman tweeted, “I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I’m going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches.”

Waltman had teamed with Joey Janela to face Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at GCW: Welcome To Heartbreak. The tag team match had been Sean Waltman’s first match since 2019.

I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I’m going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches. pic.twitter.com/yKol8ySq8z — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 1, 2022

