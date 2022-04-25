Several WWE SmackDown Superstars are backstage for tonight’s edition of RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently at RAW, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be on RAW to continue the feud with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

Tonight’s RAW will feature a 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, so you can expect The Usos to interrupt the festivities. Friday’s SmackDown will feature a contract signing with the two teams, and then they will face off in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view, to crown the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The New Day, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch are also backstage for tonight’s RAW.

We’ve noted how the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville has had The New Day vs. Sheamus and Holland advertised for tonight’s RAW. This is the same dark main event that was held last week, which saw The New Day get the win. It’s always possible that these two teams appear during the RAW broadcast, but they were likely brought in just for the dark main event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can click here for a spoiler on tonight’s show.

Below is the current announced RAW line-up for tonight:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

