As noted earlier, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced Wednesday that they are indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

“We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family,” The IInspiration said in a statement. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

The likes of Bayley, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, Mia Yim, Maria Kanellis and several others have posted their reactions to the news, as seen below.

The IInspiration (FKA The IIconics in WWE) leave the wrestling business as 1-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and 1-time Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

