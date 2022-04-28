As noted earlier, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced Wednesday that they are indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

“We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family,” The IInspiration said in a statement. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

The likes of Bayley, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, Mia Yim, Maria Kanellis and several others have posted their reactions to the news, as seen below.

The IInspiration (FKA The IIconics in WWE) leave the wrestling business as 1-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and 1-time Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

One thing I’ve always admired about the #IInspiration is that they’ve never wavered on who they are. In the ring & in life, they stay true to themselves! This decision just affirms that. @JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee I can’t wait to see what’s next. Something iiconic, I’m sure. ♥️ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2022

Thanks for being such an iinspiration 😉 😉

(tag me in) pic.twitter.com/hSQxVZpiv9 — 'Hysterical' Shane Haste (@ShaneTMDK) April 27, 2022

Thank you @JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee! It was a pleasure to get to work with both you ladies. Wishing you all nothing but the best in the future. https://t.co/SiaQwYuU1c — Daniel Spencer (@DanielSpencer) April 27, 2022

Watch Episodes of the Fresh Prince of Kicks and find some Inspiration!!! 🙌🏼 Thanks for hanging with us! https://t.co/UOZZPFefJs — Spider-Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) April 27, 2022

🙏🏾 — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) April 27, 2022

Thank you and @CassieLee for everything you’ve done 💙💙💙 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]