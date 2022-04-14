The April 18 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley DuBois by pinfall. Statlander had a new look, theme song and entrance video

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Alan “5” Angels by submission

* Tony Nese defeated J. Spade by pinfall

* The Dark Order defeated Cameron Russell, Alan Russell, Dale Springs, and Isaiah Zane in an eight-man tag team match

* Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Hikaru Shida, Anna Jay and Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny and Raychell Rose

* The Hardys and Top Flight defeated Angelico, Jack Evans and Private Party in eight-man tag team action

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]