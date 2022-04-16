Several matches for upcoming AEW Dark episodes were taped on Friday night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, before AEW Rampage hit the air, and after AEW Battle of The Belts II was taped, and in between the two shows. These matches should air on the April 19 edition of Dark, if not other upcoming Dark episodes.

The following matches were taped before Rampage aired live:

* Red Velvet defeated Dulce Tormenta

* Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico

* Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated The Bunny and Raychell Rose

The following matches were taped in between Rampage and the Battle of The Belts II tapings:

* Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey. Jamie Hayter was on commentary

* Danielle Kamella defeated Rache Chanel

* Eddie Kingston joined Taz and Excalibur on commentary

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Tony Nese defeated JD Griffey

* Marina Shafir defeated Alejandra Lion. After the match, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came to the ramp and had a staredown with Shafir

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

The following matches were taped after Battle of The Belts II was taped:

* Penta Oscuro defeated QT Marshall

* Abadon defeated Charlette Renegade

* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian defeated Private Party, The Blade, Max Caster and Angelico. Jeff Hardy pinned Marq Quen for the win

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

