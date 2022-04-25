Two WWE Superstars are scheduled to return to the storylines during tonight’s WWE RAW episode.

Asuka and Mustafa Ali are scheduled for tonight’s RAW broadcast, according to Fightful Select. The two were reportedly factored into plans over the weekend, and are still in the script as of this afternoon.

Current plans call for Ali to be involved in a segment with The Miz, which is interesting as Ali is still a SmackDown Superstar. There is no word on if this will be a MizTV segment.

Asuka is scheduled to be involved with Becky Lynch, who is returning to RAW tonight in her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Asuka has been rumored to return at different points in recent months, but word now is that they are finally bringing her back after various creative pitches. It was reported that she was ready to return from shoulder surgery as far back as March. Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July.

Ali’s WWE future has been up in the air for months, and he actually requested his departure back in January. He has not wrestled since losing to Drew McIntyre on the October 29 edition of SmackDown. Ali recently expressed interest in working with Cody Rhodes.

As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Kane is also scheduled to be on tonight’s RAW from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he is also known as Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Kane was scheduled to be involved in a segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel at last word.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

