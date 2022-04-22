Another round of WWE NXT UK TV tapings were held today, Thursday, from BT Sport Studio in London, England.

For those who missed them, you can click here for the tapings held on Wednesday, which featured NXT 2.0 Superstars.

Below are full spoilers from today’s taping:

* Mark Coffey defeated Saxton Huxley

* Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith became the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions by winning a Triple Threat over Die Familie and the former champions, Moustache Mountain

* NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend defeated Emilia McKenzie

* Wildboar defeated Eddie Dennis in a Dog Collar Match

* Sha Samuels defeated NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp

* Charlie Dempsey defeated NXT 2.0’s A-Kid in a Heritage Cup Rules Match

* NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner defeated Sam Gradwell

* Stevie Turner defeated Angel Hayze

* Mark Andrews defeated Kenny Williams

* Symbiosis defeated Oli Blake and Tate Mayfairs. Symbiosis members Primate and T-Bone turned on Eddie Dennis here

* Eliza Alexander defeated Amale. The match ended quickly due to an injury when the referee threw up the dreaded “X” symbol

* Tiger Turan defeated Josh Morrell. The match also ended via referee stoppage when the official called for an injury

* NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend defeated Myla Grace

* Wolfgang and NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp defeated Noam Dar and Sha Samuels

* Trent Seven came to the ring to announce his retirement but this was all a ruse as he turned on Tyler Bate and attacked him

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura retained over NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile

Stay tuned for more details on the injuries.

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3pm ET and 8pm BST on Peacock and the WWE Network. These matches should air over the next few weeks.

