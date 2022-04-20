During the most recent episode of the BrewBound Podcast, Steve Austin spoke about being able to drink his own beer at WrestleMania 38.

The new Broken Skull Lager was on full display during both nights, and he claimed that it was a satisfying situation.

“I have drank everybody’s beer in the past,” he said. “I’ve been drinking beer my whole life, and I don’t speak technical beer language. But, we have given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beer. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying.”

During his career, Steve Austin drank a variety of beers on television. He was never given a beer sponsorship though, but that was not for a lack of trying. The Hall Of Famer says he and WWE pitched to a brewer at one point, but they were not interested in having him as a role model.

“Well, it was an option, we actually pitched a beer company, and I won’t name their name. But we’ve all heard of them, and they’re very popular,” he said. ” I just think it was due to the fact that I was very aggressive, maybe a little controversial. My mother used to tell me, ‘Steven, if you were on TV when you were a kid, I wouldn’t let you watch you.’

“So, I just think what I was doing was very cutting edge, it was very edgy. And that was the tip of the spear as far as the Attitude Era is concerned. So, I just don’t think I was someone’s idea of what a role model for their beer would look like at that time.”

Steve Austin then spoke about why he kept drinking beers during his match against Kevin Owens. For him, that was due to having cottonmouth, as it had been 19 years since he was in that spot.

“Man, it was a bunch, and the thing about it was, I have been gone for so long, 19 years. You cannot replicate that type of setting in your home gym, I work out all the time here,” he said. “I was doing all kinds of cardio, circuits, stuff like that. But, I kept calling for those beers, not to gratuitously advertise them, but because I genuinely had cottonmouth.

“So, anytime I needed a breath of air, or just needed to wet my whistle, I’d call for my beer guy to throw me a beer. Of course, I’d toss it, and continue on with the spectacle that we were presenting. Luckily, anyone that watched that PPV, or everyone there in attendance knew we weren’t going to have a scientific back and forth match. It was going to be a brawling spectacle, and that’s exactly what it was.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the BrewBound Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

