WWE has announced several matches for the next two SmackDown on FOX episodes.

Next Friday’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show will include a Tables Match with Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

This week’s SmackDown saw Woods defeat Holland in singles action, while Sheamus defeated Kingston. Woods was put through a table at ringside after Kingston’s loss. WWE then announced the Tables Match for next week.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks taking on Shayna Baszler. Banks’ partner Naomi managed to steal a win from Baszler on this week’s show, but Baszler and Natalya then attacked the champions after the match.

Furthermore, WWE has announced that the May 13 post-WrestleMania Backlash episode will see Banks and Naomi defend their titles against Baszler and Natalya.

Next week’s go-home SmackDown will take place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY, while the May 13 episode is scheduled for the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Stay tuned for more. Below are related clips from SmackDown:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts