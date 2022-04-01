The Briscoes are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions.

Thursday’s GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event opened with The Briscoes defeating The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and former champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to win the titles.

Gage’s partner Matt Tremont was unable to make it to the show, so Gage started the match by himself. SLADE ended up coming out and helping him, but the match ended with The Briscoes hitting a Doomsday Device on SLADE for the title change.

This is the second GCW title reign for Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe, and they are the first-ever two-time GCW champs. Gage and Tremont won the titles back at The Wrld On GCW in New York City on January 23, by defeating The Briscoes.

After last night’s GCW event, The Briscoes went on to defeat Homicide and Low Ki in the main event of the WrestleCon SuperShow.

The Briscoes are also the current ROH World Tag Team Champions. They will defend their titles against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event. Mark and Jay are also the current House of Glory Tag Team Champions.

GCW debuted new tag team title belts last night at the JJSB6 event. You can see a few photos and videos from the match below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.
counter