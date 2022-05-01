The Briscoes missed Saturday’s GCW event due to a family emergency.

Jay Briscoe revealed that Mark’s wife was rushed to the hospital early this morning with complications associated with her pregnancy. Below is Jay’s statement that he released earlier.

Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to Christiana Hospital early this morning with complications associated with her pregnancy. At the moment, mother and baby are stable as doctors are working to avoid a premature birth. We apologize to the fans of GCW and PWG as we will not be able to make the shows this weekend. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Briscoes were set to face the GCW Tag Team Champions BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice). They were also set to face Aussie Open on Sunday for PWG.

As noted, Jay and Mark made their Impact return this past Thursday. Violent by Design will be defending the Impact Tag Team Titles against the Briscoes next Saturday at Under Siege.

