Tonight’s AEW Dark episode will see Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy return to YouTube.

AEW has announced that tonight’s show will feature ten-man action with The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian taking on Private Party, The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster.

The Hardys also worked this week’s Elevation episode, teaming with Top Flight for a win over Private Party, The Blade and Angelico.

This week’s AEW Dark episode was taped on April 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. You can click here for spoilers.

AEW has announced the following six-match line-up for tonight’s show:

* Red Velvet vs. Dulce Tormenta

* Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade

* Anna Jay and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny and Raychell Rose

* Serpentico vs. Lee Moriarty

* Penta Oscuro vs. QT Marshall

* The Hardys, Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian vs. Private Party, The Blade, Angelico and Max Caster

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Stay tuned later on for full results.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]