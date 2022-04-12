This week’s WWE RAW kicked off with a MizTV segment featuring Cody Rhodes. At one point in the segment, Rhodes reiterated that he returned to WWE with one specific goal: to capture the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Rhodes told The Miz, “What do you think I’ve been doing for six years? And every piece of that road provides me with crystal clear clarity on not what I want to do, what I need to do – and that is win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.”

In response, The Miz referenced a popular Vince McMahon quote.

“It’s a title, a belt holds up your pants,” The Miz said, which led to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler bursting into laughter on commentary.

Last year, R-Truth explained why McMahon hates using the term “belt” while referring to WWE’s championship titles.

“It’s not called a belt [in WWE]. It’s called a championship or a title,” R-Truth told Bally Sports. “Vince McMahon prevents [the usage of] belt [as it] is something you use to keep your pants up. So it’s a championship title, you see what I’m sayin’? [laughing]… but I would take any of those championship titles because they’re all prestigious titles and it’s an accomplishment.”

In 2019, The Wrestling Observer reported that Vince McMahon lifted his ban on the use of the term “belt” in WWE, mostly because Becky Lynch went by the moniker of “Becky 2 Belts.”

Cody Rhodes went onto defeat The Miz in his first match on RAW in six years. For those who missed it, you can click here for complete RAW results.

Cody: “belt”

Miz: “title” Cody: “wrestlers”

Miz: “superstars” Love how Miz is teaching Cody the WWE ways of verbiage. 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/c1FoMJSe7G — CONNER (@WrestleConner) April 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]