In the aftermath of Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback at WrestleMania Saturday, AEW stars The Young Bucks have changed their Twitter bio to the following:

Wtf I thought we were doing All In 2

The 2018 All In pay-per-view was promoted by Rhodes, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in association with Ring of Honor.

As noted earlier, Rhodes refused to detail his reasons for leaving AEW shortly before his WWE comeback.

“I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I’m going to keep my word on that,” Rhodes told Variety. “There’s no shoot interview. There’s no nefarious tale that’s going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it’s been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time.

“It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson] and Kenny [Omega]. I’m rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can’t leave any stone unturned with that.”

Last month, Young Bucks seemingly took a shot at The American Nightmare when they changed their Twitter bio to “Thank God for us” after news of Rhodes departing from AEW.

