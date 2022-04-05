The Young Bucks have acknowledged how Kevin Owens used their signature pose to taunt Cody Rhodes after last night’s WWE RAW.

As noted, the RAW dark main event saw Rhodes defeat Owens in singles action. The match started with a handshake and a hug, and included interference by Ata Johnson, mother of WWE Legend The Rock. There was one moment where Owens taunted Rhodes while he was down on the mat, using The Young Bucks’ signature pose. You can click here for full video and photos from the dark main event between Owens and Rhodes.

In an update, The Bucks updated their Twitter bio today and acknowledged Owens’ shout-out.

“Whaddup Kev,” their bio now states.

Owens has not responded to The Bucks as of this writing. The pose was likely done all in good fun as the veteran wrestlers are longtime friends.

You can see a screenshot of the Twitter bio update below, along with a photo of Owens doing the pose:

KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA — Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022

