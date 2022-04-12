In an interview with Metro UK, WWE star Tommaso Ciampa talked about his recent call up to RAW and the possibilities that come with it.

Ciampa is excited for the potential matchups he can have working on either RAW or Smackdown, pointing out names such as Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns as wrestlers he could have strong matches with.

“There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and Smackdown rosters and think ‘man, what if?'” Ciampa said. “I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them. Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many, you can just go down the list forever and ever.

“It’s all stuff that now, the more I’ve done it, the longer I’ve been doing it, you keep checking off boxes and keep building that resume. It’s stuff that, if five to 10 years from now, I can check off all those things and have those be part of it, that’d be awesome.”

Tommaso Ciampa is well aware that there will be less control on the WWE main roster, as opposed to his seven-year stint in WWE NXT. In the end, though, the former NXT Champion is only focused on what he can control.

“I’m very much focused on what I can control,” Ciampa said. “There’s a lot of stuff, not just in wrestling, but in life, you just don’t control. I know I’ve done the groundwork. I’m prepared for it, I’m ready for it, I’m excited for it.”

