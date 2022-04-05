Tony Khan recently spoke with the media following Ring Of Honor’s Supercard Of Honor show about the potential of Jonathan Gresham appearing in AEW. He is now the undisputed ROH Champion, and the AEW President would like to see him appear at some point.

“I definitely would love to have Jonathan defend the title in AEW, and on AEW programming. I think that’s definitely something possible,” Khan revealed. “And Jonathan can tell you, I think better than anybody, about his vast experiences wrestling, and all the championships he’s held in all the promotions around the world.

“So, I am excited for him to defend the championship in AEW, on Dynamite, and on Rampage, on lots of our great programming. And also, I think there are a lot of great relationships that we have with other companies, and relationships Jonathan has with other companies, there’s a lot of exciting possibilities, both in AEW, and through the forbidden door.”

Jonathan Gresham echoed the thoughts of Tony Khan about working on a national television product. He made it clear that being the ROH World Champion has always been his goal. Now he wants to take it to the next level, and he’s glad he can remain with ROH.

“For me, it would be an honor to take Ring Of Honor onto national television. The funny thing is, my life has been somewhat of a Cinderella story,” he said. “I grew up in wrestling, idolizing the men and women that worked for Ring Or Honor, and my passion grew. It got me out of a lot of trouble, I wouldn’t be sitting next to Tony Khan right now if it wasn’t for Ring Of Honor. My goal was always to be Ring Of Honor World Champion. I never told anybody, but I worked night and day as a kid to be exactly where I am today.

“My goal along the way was to make sure that Ring Of Honor lives on. I want to take the idea, the essence, the heart and soul of Ring Of Honor to everybody around the world. Now that Tony Khan has acquired Ring Of Honor, I can now do that. I really appreciate the passion that he has for professional wrestling, the passion that he has for Ring Of Honor. If it wasn’t for Tony Khan, Honor would have died. Now I can stick with the company that I have fallen in love with all these years ago. And I don’t have to wave another flag ever, besides the Ring Of Honor flag.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts