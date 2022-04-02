During the ROH Supercard of Honor Post-Show Media Scrums, AEW and ROH Owner Tony Khan spoke about having the show air the night before WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One and what it meant towards a previous statement he made about AEW never piggy backing off a WWE show to get fans interested. Khan mentioned how he wasn’t a fan of having the show on Friday, what his plans are for the future now that he owns ROH and whether or not he’ll do this again in the future days before WrestleMania.

“It’s soul crushing to have to book that,” Khan said. “It was already booked but I think that we can draw without coming here but on the other hand it’s a tradition for the fans who do come here. To be honest, I never looked at it like that till you said that, now I feel bad. I always said AEW was never going to come and do this and I stuck to that, I never said Ring of Honor would never come and do it. We’ve done it once so maybe I should do it and just get the hell out of town on Friday night, that also gives [WWE] a year to counter program and come up with some b------t thing to do to me.”

Tony Khan also spoke during the scrums about Brian Cage’s alliance with Tully Blanchard on the show and revealed that former WWE talents Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were not planned for Ring of Honor show. Continuing to talk about the idea of moving Supercard of Honor away from WrestleMania weekend, Khan was asked whether or not he’d be interested in putting the show during the same weekend as AEW Double or Nothing.

“That could be cool too,” Khan said, regarding moving Supercard of Honor to the day prior to Double or Nothing. “There’s a lot of great wrestling on these pay per view weekends and it’s something to think about. I love ideas and I never thought about it until the IWC brought it up. Sometimes the IWC floats things but I did see somebody say that, I never thought about that but it’s a hell of an idea. The only thing is we do the fan fest on Saturday, if we do Rampage, the fan fest, possibly Ring of Honor. This is all depending, again I have a TV contract, I have to run things by Warner Media and do things the right way but it’s a hell of an idea. It’s very creative but it is a lot on the weekend. It’s something to think about, it’s a hell of an idea with Double or Nothing, ALL OUT and Revolution. It would probably work better with those than Full Gear because Full Gear is on a Saturday where the others are all on Sunday. It’s something to think about for sure.

