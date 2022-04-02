AEW and ROH Owner Tony Khan spoke to the media during tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor Post-Show Media Scrums about several topics including the future of Ring of Honor under him, the debut of Samoa Joe and the fallout of the ROH World Championship match.

Khan also answered Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman’s question regarding Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux not appearing on the show. This past week it was rumored by Fightful Select that the couple would appear on tonight’s pay-per-view but Tony Khan explained why that didn’t happen.

“Nothing was really booked until I took over,” Khan said. “I think there was some stuff that had been announced but they had never been announced on the show. And given some of the stuff on the show I thought for example, and I really like him, I like Killer Kross a lot and Scarlett. I don’t think they were specifically locked into any matches but it is possible the prior management had talked to them, I think the prior management had talked to a lot of people.

“I tried to stay true to the stories of Ring of Honor and I want to bring a new era of Ring of Honor and tried to feature a lot of the former names and names of the past and also debut some names for the first time, some wrestlers from AEW like Brian Cage, Swerve and others. It was very cool and there’s a lot of people who have a history in Ring of Honor and even recently who are in AEW. When I took over the booking, there had only been a few things announced and that wasn’t one of the things and there wasn’t a match locked in. Total respect to both of them and could’ve easily seen that fitting in too.”

Full ROH Supercard of Honor results are here. You can watch the full scrum below.

