AEW President Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari appeared on tonight’s Dynamite to announce a supershow featuring wrestlers from the two companies this June. However, just as Khan prepared to make his announcement, Adam Cole interrupted the segment to disclose details of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view himself.

Thereafter, NJPW star Jay White also interrupted the segment and declared that the coming together of NJPW and AEW is all about The Undisputed Elite and The Bullet Club.

After the show, Khan took to Twitter to address the “very rude interruption” by Cole and White. Khan also thanked the fans for making the supercard a reality.

As noted, Cole will wrestle against Tomohiro Ishii in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match this Friday on Rampage.

An AEW/NJPW supercard is the latest step in the partnership between the two companies, which began in February of 2021 when KENTA attacked Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. Since then, talents from both AEW and NJPW have worked together in matches across promotions.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. You can see Tony Khan’s tweet below.

Very rude interruption @AdamColePro + @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite, but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW x @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter! Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 21, 2022

