AEW Owner and President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to talk up a huge week of All Elite Wrestling action which sees Dynamite, Rampage, and Battle of the Belts 2 taking place.

Khan noted that tonight’s Dynamite will be formatted a little differently, with a lot more emphasis on the main event matches, with minimal time allocated for interview segments.

“On TBS there’s a great history of pro wrestling and great wrestling specials,” Tony said. “And they used to have two-hour Clash of the Champions specials, and you’d get a great night of pro wrestling. Tonight feels similar where you’ve got a stacked line-up. It’s going to be all action, great matches.

“I think tonight will focus on big main event action. There will be some interviews in the show, but the way I have formatted there maybe aren’t as many long interviews you’d typically have, or not as much time allotted at least for people to talk. We’ll see if everybody sticks to those times. There’s a lot of time allotted for the matches.”

One of the big matches on the card that Tony Khan is excited about is the ROH Television Championship dream clash between Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe.

“Another real dream match-up that everybody is really looking forward to, I think, is Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor TV Title,” Khan said. “We saw both men arrive in Ring of Honor at Supercard a few weeks ago, as Suzuki arrived and won the Ring of Honor TV Title for the first time. This is the first championship Suzuki has ever won in America, so it’s pretty historic in his great career. It’s a crazy dream match-up tonight.”

On the 25th anniversary of the first-ever ECW pay-per-view Barely Legal, Tony Khan paid tribute to the event and states that he is grateful for the opportunities he has today leading AEW.

“That is incredible to think about that Barely Legal was 25-years ago today,” Tony said. “Time flies. It’s amazing, and I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to put our own great wrestling show on tonight on TBS. But so many of the great matches, so many of the great stories in recent wrestling history came from ECW.”

