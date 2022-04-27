Tony Khan is going up to Canada, though it is not to run a wrestling show, yet.

The AEW owner and CEO will be appearing as a speaker on day two of the Collision Conference this June, being held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The focus of Tony Khan’s talk will be on AEW and its success over the first three years.

“The professional wrestling industry has undergone many changes over the years, but how can new technology deliver the industry’s most creative period since its heyday in the 1990s?” a statement regarding Khan’s appearance read. “All Elite Wrestling’s CEO, general manager and head of creative, Tony Khan, explains how AEW is revolutionizing the wrestling game.”

The schedule lists Tony Khan’s appearance being twenty minutes long, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 10:50 a.m. Khan joins the likes of journalist Ann Curry, MMA fighter Cris Cyborg, Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie and WWE CTO Rajan Mehta in speaking at the event.

To date, AEW has yet to a show up in Canada, largely due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Khan has stated in the past that he hopes to run an AEW event in the Great White North, where the promotion can be seen airing on TSN, some time in 2022.

Some have speculated that AEW may move their All Out event in September out of Chicago (where All Out took place last year), due to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event taking place in Chicago, with Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer suggesting last week that Toronto would be an ideal location for the PPV.

It should be noted, however, there has been nothing to suggest AEW will be running a show in Canada anytime soon, or that Khan’s appearance at Collision will lead to any announcement in that regard.

Following his appearance at Collision that Tuesday, Tony Khan will head to Milwaukee for AEW Dynamite Wednesday night. AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door will then take place that Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

