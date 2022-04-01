WWE is promoting the main event of WrestleMania 38 as “The Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time”. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will meet in a “winner take all” match that will (at least, temporarily) unify the two top men’s titles in the company.

Calling the clash between Reigns and Lesnar “The Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All Time” may be a stretch. Time will tell. But promoting it as such does raise the question of which WrestleMania match actually is the biggest of all time.

In an attempt to answer this question, we polled the staff at Wrestling Inc. They were asked to share their personal Top 7 lists. The criteria presented to them were pretty simple: The most highly anticipated WrestleMania matches that delivered at the highest level.

We compiled the staff’s personal lists and assigned a point value to where they ranked the matches on their list. We used Major League Baseball’s postseason awards voting as the model for compiling the results. We awarded 14 points for 1st place, 9 points for 2nd, 8 points for 3rd, and so on from there.

What you’ll read below is the result – Wrestling Inc.’s consensus picks for the Top 7 “Biggest WrestleMania Matches Of All Time”. Be certain, this article is intended to spark debate. So, leave your personal Top 7 lists in the comments section below.

#7 – Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

WrestleMania 13 (March 23, 1997)

Celebrated as the greatest “double turn” in the history of WWE (and perhaps all of professional wrestling), this match was an essential step in the rise of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin toward becoming the main event star that saved WWE.

#6 Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock

WrestleMania X8 (March 17, 2002)

This dream match felt impossible just over a year earlier, but the collapse of WCW opened many creative doors and it became reality. The environment at Toronto’s SkyDome was raucous and it became clear very early in the match that fans were getting something very special.

#5 Triple H vs. Undertaker

WrestleMania XXVIII (April 1, 2012)

Some of you may be surprised to see this match ranked ahead of some others, but this epic, crowd-pleasing match has a strong case. It’s the culmination of a story that stretched across years. It involves three of the best to ever do it in WWE: Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak is on the line. And, it’s inside Hell in a Cell.

#4 John Cena vs. The Rock

WrestleMania XXVIII (April 1, 2012)

Is there some recency bias here? Perhaps. But this match was massive and the rivalry between The Rock and John Cena dominated a years-long period in WrestleMania’s history. The first match between them was announced a year earlier. The added pomp surrounding the entrances enhanced the epic feel.

#3 The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

WrestleMania X-Seven (April 1, 2001)

This is the main event of what many fans still feel is the greatest WrestleMania of all time. It’s also viewed by many fans view as the final chapter of The Attitude Era. The hype alone for this match is iconic. Who will ever forget Limb Bizkit’s “My Way” guiding us through the retelling of the rivalry between two of WWE’s biggest stars?

#2 Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan

WrestleMania III (March 29, 1987)

Time has done little to erode the enormous legacy of this clash of pro wrestling titans. It may be the most important match in the history of WWE. The stakes were high for the company. This is the match that packed the Pontiac Silverdome and then brought those fans to their feet.

#1 Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker

WrestleMania 25 (April 5, 2009)

It seems fitting the centerpiece of the card from a milestone WrestleMania sits at the top of this list. The hype for this match was vastly overshadowed by what fans got when it actually happened. Challenging The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak felt big before this match, but it became even bigger after this.

So, now you’ve seen our list. What are your personal Top 7 biggest WrestleMania matches of all time? Leave your list in the comments section below.

