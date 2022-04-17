Multiple challenges were laid out in the aftermath of last night’s NJPW Windy City Riot event, as the build for their debut in Washington D.C. started.

Top talent Jon Moxley will be going one-on-one with Hiroshi Tanahashi for the first time in what some fans would consider a dream matchup. Mox made the challenge to Tanahashi after successfully defeating Will Ospreay in last night’s main event bout.

Another AEW star also made his own challenge — Eddie Kingston, a close friend of Moxley. Kingston came out and challenged Tomohiro Ishii after Ishii had a hard-hitting match that he won against Minoru Suzuki.

Speaking of Suzuki, in his post-match interview, the final challenge of the night was issued. AEW star and member of The House of Black, Brody King, got into Suzuki’s face, challenged him, and then prodded Suzuki until they got into a shoving match.

NJPW’s Washington D.C. debut event, Capital Collision, takes place on May 14, 2022. If you would like to see full results from Windy City Riot, they are available at this link.

You can see the video of the Brody King – Minoru Suzuki challenge below:

