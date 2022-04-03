WWE had planned a special WrestleMania 38 entrance for Drew McIntyre, but it ended up being scrapped due to timing issues. Mike J Wilson shared a photo of a group of Kilted Warriors backstage at the show on Instagram, confirming the news.

Sean Stark is a member of the Kilted Warriors, and he addressed the situation on Twitter. He wrote:

“Canceled our entrance. So no Wrestlemania moment. But still got that all access pass. So we roaming around.”

He then added to that in another tweet, where he praised WWE for being accommodating. He said:

“I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again.”

Drew McIntyre ended up defeating Happy Corbin in his match, despite the best efforts of Madcap Moss to help his friend. Throughout the match, Drew became the first-ever wrestler to kick out of Corbin’s End Of Days finisher, before ultimately pinning him with the Claymore Kick.

Drew McIntyre did get a special moment after the show where he used his sword to chop the ring ropes. He swung Angela down, which led to the top two ropes snapping, which brought an end to their segment. Several wrestlers on the show did end up getting special entrances. The likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes were all given major moments when making their way to the ring.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance wasn’t the only thing that got cut from WrestleMania 38 night one. The New Day was originally set to face Sheamus and Ridge Hollans, but it got pulled due to time constraints. Instead, WWE has moved their match to night two.

Canceled our entrance. So no Wrestlemania moment. But still got that all access pass. So we roaming around. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/2G9SUj2a7h — Sean Stark (@MourningStark) April 2, 2022

I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/UEfrJJAPZ1 — Sean Stark (@MourningStark) April 3, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike J Wilson (@_mike_j_wilson_)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]