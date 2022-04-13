As seen below, AEW star Darby Allin appeared at a Ludacris show this week to skateboard and give fans a taste of pro wrestling action.

One video shows Allin skating a halfpipe while the popular Ludacris song “Move B**ch” is performed on the stage behind him.

“Skating during a live Ludacris concert. Dreams come true……,” Darby writes on Twitter.

Another video posted to social media shows that Allin and his friends also showcased a bit of wrestling action for the live crowd. Allin shotgun dropkicks someone while the MC hypes him up, then tells the crowd to move back as he and his crew set up a table. It takes two splashes ultimately, but he ends up splashing the staggered person through the table as the crowd cheers.

On AEW programming, the former TNT Champion has been caught up in a feud with Andrade El Idolo and the Andrade Family Office. The two went one-on-one on the March 30, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, with Darby suffering an unfortunate loss in the bout. With his mentor by his side, the legendary Sting, Darby Allin picked up four consecutive victories before the loss to Andrade El Idolo.

You can see the videos via Twitter below:

Hoodlum hits zumiez next month! (F--k this table) pic.twitter.com/saPd3VRfb9 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022

Skating during a live Ludacris concert dreams come true…… pic.twitter.com/FGenwyd1Nn — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022

