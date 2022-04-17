A new video has surfaced online that shows Roman Reigns after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving a speech to the crowd in attendance.

However, in this video, Reigns breaks away from his ‘Tribal Chief’ persona temporarily to show the sincerity in what he is saying. He goes on to thank the WWE Universe for their dedication to the product and also applauds the talent and backstage crew for their endless work.

“It’s been one hell of a month. This is the first time I’ve been back in the ring since WrestleMania… With the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars,” Roman says. “And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don’t put this on social media because I’ll deny it and say it’s a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.

“Like I said, it’s been a hell of a month but in WWE, we don’t have an off-season. So we just get right back into it, we just keep on going because the park never closes and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I appreciate y’all, I want you to get home safe. We will see you next time.”

Roman became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, defeating Brock Lesnar to become the first man to hold the WWE and Universal Titles simultaneously. It is not yet clear who his first challenger is, but it’s been teased that Shinsuke Nakamura may be next in line for a shot.

If you would like to see full results from last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event WWE Live Event, they are available at this link.

You can see the full video below:

