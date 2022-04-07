WWE has named Elisebeth Collins as the new General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Collins will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. She succeeds Samira Shah, who is leaving the company.

McMahon commented on Collins joining the company in a press release issued to us today, and thanked Shah for her time, wishing her well in her future pursuits.

“Elisebeth’s experience providing counsel on a wide variety of legal and business matters will help us execute our company’s ambitious plans to continue to grow global revenue and drive shareholder value,” McMahon said. “I would like to thank Samira for her time at WWE and wish her well in future pursuits.”

Shah is leaving WWE after just 10 months with the company. She started with WWE back in July 2021 after almost two years as General Counsel for Moda Operandi, and almost six years with Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP before that. WWE announced on June 1 of last year that Shah and others had been hired to join the senior leadership team. The additions came after the major WWE corporate shake-up that included the merger of several departments.

There is no word on why Shah is leaving WWE, but her departure was speculated on back in November when former WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen was let go. Shortly after Salen’s departure was announced, a report came out that detailed how Salen was not well-liked at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The report noted that Salen’s two major hires were Shah and Senior Vice President, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Karen Mullane. Shah and Mullane both worked with Salen at Moda Operandi and Etsy, and it was unclear at that point what Salen’s departure meant for Shah and Mullane moving forward.

Collins previously worked for publicly traded manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., where she served as Deputy General Counsel. Collins led a global team of legal professionals providing commercial, regional, employment, governance and other legal support, following time as the company’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Collins said she is thrilled to join WWE.

“I am thrilled to be joining this iconic company at such an exciting time and working with the team to help implement the organization’s strategy,” Collins said.

As WWE’s new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Collins will oversee the company’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser. Her oversight will include litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance.

Collins’ career also includes previous senior roles with The Boeing Company, and serving on the Privacy & Civil Liberties Oversight Board. She is a recipient of the Edward J. Randolph Award for service to the Department of Justice, and was named on the list of “Top 40 Lawyers Under 40” in Washington, DC by Legal Times. Collins graduated from the University of Chicago and Harvard Law School.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]