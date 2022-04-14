Danhausen cursed William Regal after this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the video clips below, Danhausen was invited to the ring by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club to the delight of fans at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After complimenting Regal’s attire, Danhausen asked Regal to hand over his shoes and suit.

“Danhausen has a proposition for you,” Danhausen told Regal. “Either you give Danhausen your suit, for free, or you’re cursed!”

Once Regal refused to hand over his shoes, Danhausen hit the legendary wrestler with his signature curse pose. Regal sold the curse with involuntary body jerks, which led to Danielson and Yuta checking on him.

The curse was seemingly lifted after Danhausen shook hands with Regal.

Earlier on Dynamite, William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club addressed their six-man match against Gunn Club on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Other matches announced for the live episode of Rampage include Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page (c) for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

Danhausen curses William Regal and he sells it like crazy. 😂 This AEW post-show stuff is just so wonderful. pic.twitter.com/ecXiFfM6L2 — Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub (@DrainBamager) April 14, 2022

Blackpool combat club meets Danhausen and Regal is just phenomenal in this segment. pic.twitter.com/DcmjPE3Q1O — El Hijo del KANEKI (@mannyboy3298) April 14, 2022

Honestly if Dynamite had til 10:30, this should’ve just ended the show on air, because this is absolutely hilarious and better than what we got #AEW “Who the f--k is that” 😂

– Mox is a gem, this man aint leaving! pic.twitter.com/M7unrwMuqd — EliteAEW®️🧬 (@EIiteAEW) April 14, 2022

#AEWExclusive: After #AEWDynamite the live crowd heard from Danielson, Mox & #WilliamRegal on the #BlackpoolCombatClub's Trios Debut FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at a Special Start 7pm ET / 6pm CT on TNT & also heard from @starkmanjones on his big hometown win https://t.co/4YYgNvFC6e pic.twitter.com/Ws6WQdfMei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

