Danhausen cursed William Regal after this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the video clips below, Danhausen was invited to the ring by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club to the delight of fans at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After complimenting Regal’s attire, Danhausen asked Regal to hand over his shoes and suit.

“Danhausen has a proposition for you,” Danhausen told Regal. “Either you give Danhausen your suit, for free, or you’re cursed!”

Once Regal refused to hand over his shoes, Danhausen hit the legendary wrestler with his signature curse pose. Regal sold the curse with involuntary body jerks, which led to Danielson and Yuta checking on him.

The curse was seemingly lifted after Danhausen shook hands with Regal.

Earlier on Dynamite, William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club addressed their six-man match against Gunn Club on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Other matches announced for the live episode of Rampage include Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page (c) for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

