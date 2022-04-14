The card for this Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is now official, and as previously noted, it will be headlined by a big AEW World Championship Texas Deathmatch. Adam Cole and Hangman Page will collide in their second AEW Title Bout, with Cole vowing that he has learned from his mistakes from Revolution and will emerge Champion.

It was also announced that The Blackpool Combat Club with new member, Wheeler Yuta, will be facing The Gunn Club in a trios match. It will be interesting to see how Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson mesh as a team as the stable continues growing under William Regal.

It was also announced that there will be another Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier match this week, with Ruby Soho vs. Roby Renegade booked for Friday.

AEW Rampage will be airing live at a special start time this week — 7 p.m. ET & 4 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of the show!

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson)

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Adam Cole vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]