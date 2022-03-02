During the recent media call for AEW Revolution, Tony Khan was asked about the potential of women headlining a PPV. The AEW President pointed out just how many shows Britt Baker has closed, adding that she has always delivered in those moments.

“I definitely think at some of our major events, Britt has main-evented some of the biggest events in the history of our company already. Britt was a main eventer against Ruby Soho at the Grand Slam,” he pointed out. “Which was the biggest event we have ever had in terms of fan attendance, and mainstream attention.

“Britt was the main event of the first-ever St Patrick’s Day Slam against Thunder Rosa, they were the main event, like you said, in that historic show. And that was the first-ever Dynamite women’s main event. And then the first-ever Rampage episode, Britt vs. Red Velvet in Pittsburgh was the main event of the first show we ever had, that was a World Championship match also. So, she has main-evented so many of these huge shows, and time and time again she has delivered.

“I have worked on the card order, and right now that is one of the key, pivotal matches on the card. It is not what I have going on last, but it is one of the biggest matches we’ve had. Many of the best matches in AEW history were on PPVs and not necessarily the very last match. Although, a lot of those last matches have been great too. It’s definitely something I am open to, and obviously having had Britt and Thunder Rosa in the first St Patrick’s Day Slam main event.

“Again, just to reiterate, having Britt and having Britt and Red Velvet in the first-ever Rampage main event, period. And having had Britt vs Ruby Soho in the first-ever Grand Slam main event. Also Britt vs. Riho in the first-ever Battle Of The Belts main event. So, a lot of these signature cards we have seen Britt defending the title. Now, this is the toughest test I think she has faced as a champion, or as a pro wrestler. It’s a huge, huge match. There are a lot of main events on this card. Anything I think on this show could almost main event it.”

When it comes to what match will headline AEW Revolution, Tony Khan confirmed it will be the AEW World Title bout. He believes Hangman Page has been putting on consistent high-quality encounters since becoming champion.

“In this case, Hangman has worked a really long time. And that has been a story that fans have followed for a long time. And now Adam Cole is a top contender,” he added. “I believe Hangman’s match quality, bar none. I would have no exceptions to this, since he won the title, nobody’s had better matches. The two matches he’s had with Bryan Danielson and the Texas Deathmatch he had with Lance Archer have probably been three of the best matches we’ve had in the company since he won the title. If not, the single three best matches in the company since he won the title. So, I am going to give him that spot, and Adam Cole that spot, and ask them go out and have a great match, as best they can.”

Tony Khan also commented on the percentage of African American fans watching AEW being lower than WWE. He mentioned that the company has been doing specific things in order to try and grow that audience.

“I have noticed that, I study the patterns very closely and it’s something I am cognizant of. And an audience that we really do want to grow, and it’s very important to us. Not just growing that audience, I think diversity is important to the company for a number of reasons,” he said. “But absolutely expanding our viewership, we think that is something that will help us. And that’s why you see so much diverse talent on the show.

“There’s been better representation, I think, than ever before. Diversity among the champions and new stars coming in. I think when you look at who has been coming into the company, and the profile of free agents we continue to sign, and the huge push that Jade Cargill is getting, and a lot of the stars that have been getting pushed up the card and getting put in big spots. I think that is consistent with trying to grow that audience.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]