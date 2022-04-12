Earlier this week, the WWE on BT Sport Twitter handle asked fans to pick the Superstar they wish to see dethrone WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As seen below, the Twitter account listed Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Gunther, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus as nine potential Superstars to end The Tribal Chief’s historic title reign.

Xavier Woods threw his name into the mix, pointing out that he’s the only Superstar that Reigns hasn’t beaten in a singles match. Responding to the tweet, Woods wrote:

Considering I’m the only opponent he’s faced in singles competition that he didn’t beat….

Woods was referring to the November 12, 2021 episode of SmackDown, where he defeated Reigns via DQ.

As noted earlier, Nakamura is rumored to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. On last week’s SmackDown, Nakamura was dropped by a double superkick by The Usos, which potentially marked the start of his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

