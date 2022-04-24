Will Ospreay will be defending the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Davey Richards at Warrior Wrestling 22.

During Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling XXI event, Will Ospreay retained the title against Blake Christian. After the match, Ospreay called out Davey Richards and said that it was a dream match that he has been waiting 8 years for.

Warrior Wrestling 22 is set for  May 28 in St. Louis.

Results of Saturday’s night event are available here. 

Below is the updated line-up for Warrior Wrestling 22:

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Davey Richards (Warrior Wrestling Title Match)

* Jeff Cobb vs. JONAH

 

 

 

 

